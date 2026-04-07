Woman recalls how cab driver returned her lost AirPods, internet praises his honesty

A simple story about honesty has struck a chord online after a woman shared how a cab driver helped her recover her lost AirPods. The incident, posted on X by user Ruchi Kokcha, has drawn attention for highlighting kindness in everyday interactions. A woman shared how a cab driver returned her lost AirPods after she left them in his cab. (Pexels/Representational Image)

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In her post, Ruchi explained how the earbuds slipped out of her pocket during a cab ride and were accidentally left behind. She later realised they were missing and feared she might never see them again.

“I booked a cab yesterday and due to my ill fitting kurta the AirPods kept in my pocket slipped and were left behind in the cab. I don’t use them much so I didn’t pay attention until today that they were missing. My heart şank as they are quite precious to me. I thought I had lost them forever,” she wrote.

Driver’s response surprises her Despite the initial panic, Ruchi decided to contact the driver in the hope that he might have found the earbuds. To her relief, he confirmed that the AirPods were with him and promised to return them.

(Also read: Kolkata cab driver wins praise for reassuring drunk woman passenger and her worried mother. Watch)

She shared how the driver went a step further to reassure her by sending a photograph of the earbuds so that she would not worry.

“With a slight ray of hope I called the cab driver and he told me that He had them. He assured me by saying that he will return them to me as soon as he gets time and even sent me a picture so that I don’t worry. I got them back because of a genuinely honest and good human being. His name is Shriram. May Ram bless him with all happiness in the world,” she added.

Check out the post here: