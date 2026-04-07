Woman recalls how cab driver returned her lost AirPods, internet praises his honesty
A woman said a cab driver safely returned her lost AirPods after she accidentally left them behind during a ride.
A simple story about honesty has struck a chord online after a woman shared how a cab driver helped her recover her lost AirPods. The incident, posted on X by user Ruchi Kokcha, has drawn attention for highlighting kindness in everyday interactions.
(Also read: ‘ ₹132 won’t make me rich’: Cab driver asks ‘rude’ passenger to leave without paying in viral video)
In her post, Ruchi explained how the earbuds slipped out of her pocket during a cab ride and were accidentally left behind. She later realised they were missing and feared she might never see them again.
“I booked a cab yesterday and due to my ill fitting kurta the AirPods kept in my pocket slipped and were left behind in the cab. I don’t use them much so I didn’t pay attention until today that they were missing. My heart şank as they are quite precious to me. I thought I had lost them forever,” she wrote.
Driver’s response surprises her
Despite the initial panic, Ruchi decided to contact the driver in the hope that he might have found the earbuds. To her relief, he confirmed that the AirPods were with him and promised to return them.
(Also read: Kolkata cab driver wins praise for reassuring drunk woman passenger and her worried mother. Watch)
She shared how the driver went a step further to reassure her by sending a photograph of the earbuds so that she would not worry.
“With a slight ray of hope I called the cab driver and he told me that He had them. He assured me by saying that he will return them to me as soon as he gets time and even sent me a picture so that I don’t worry. I got them back because of a genuinely honest and good human being. His name is Shriram. May Ram bless him with all happiness in the world,” she added.
Check out the post here:
The post quickly gained traction online, garnering more than 20,000 views and prompting many users to share their own experiences with honest drivers.
Social media reacts
Several users praised the cab driver for his honesty, while others recalled similar incidents where strangers returned valuable belongings.
One user wrote, “I had once left my bag in an auto. It had my MacBook, iPad, ₹1 lakh in cash, my headphones and a hard disk, making it impossible to put a real value on it. I had been sitting at a restaurant for about 45 minutes and didn’t realise what I had forgotten until the manager came and told me that an auto rickshaw driver was looking for a person wearing a green T-shirt and cargos with glasses, saying he had dropped him here and that he had left his bag behind. I suddenly realised it was me and that my bag was missing, so I ran outside, got the bag, thanked him, touched his feet and immediately took out the cash and gave it to him.”
Others kept their reactions short but heartfelt. “That's so good... thanks for sharing,” wrote one user, while another commented, “He deserves all the blessings for being such a genuinely good soul.”
(Also read: Delhi woman hides in forest area after cab driver tries to molest her on way to Nainital)
Another person added, “Glad to know such humble people exist,” and someone else remarked, “You are lucky to get them back and he was genuine.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More