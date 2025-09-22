132 won’t make me rich’: Cab driver asks ‘rude’ passenger to leave without paying in viral video

A woman was filmed walking out of a cab without paying after a dispute with the driver over the drop-off location. Dashcam footage that has gone viral online shows the driver refusing to drop the woman beyond the location specified on the ride hailing app she used. The woman then threatened to leave without paying, argued with the driver and then acted on her threat. An argument between a cab driver and a passenger is being widely shared online. (X/@deepdownanlyz)

The internet has voiced its support for the driver, who told the woman that she was free to leave without paying. Viewers pointed out that the driver was completely in the right as he had no obligation to drop the passenger off beyond the specified drop-off location.

What the video shows

The video begins with the woman threatening to get off the stationary cab without paying. “Main bhi bina payment ke nikal jaungi,” she tells the driver.

“Aap bina payment ke nikal jayenge? Jaaiye (You will leave without paying? Okay, go,” the driver replies. This seems to enrage the woman further, who accuses the driver of being stubborn and asks why he couldn’t drop her “inside”.

“Kyun jaun main andar jab location yahan ki hai (Why should I drop you inside when this is the drop-off location),” the driver says.

The argument continued with the driver telling the woman she was free to complain about him if she so wished, but that he would not drive further than the location specified on the app. The woman again threatened to leave without paying, forcing the driver to say that she was free to go without giving him the money she rightfully owed him.

“Mujhe koi dikkat nahi hai. Ma’am ₹132 se na toh aap ameer ban jaa rahe, na main ban jaa raha. Uski tension mat lo (I don’t have a problem with you not paying. ₹132 won’t make me rich, and it won’t make you rich either. Don’t worry about it),” the driver told the woman.

The woman claimed that every other driver agrees to drop her inside, but the cab driver refused to budge from his position.

An argument over language

“Pata nahi kis manhoos ghadi mein teri cab book kari (Under what unlucky circumstances did I book your cab),” the woman says.

The use of the word “tu” seems to anger the driver, who asks the woman to talk politely. She refuses, and the two argue until the woman leaves the cab without paying.

HT.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Video sparks debate

The clip has collected over 6 lakh views on X and several more on Reddit. On both platforms, viewers voiced their support for the cab driver, who they said was cheated out of his fare. Some accused the woman of being rude, but a few others blamed the driver.

“Refusing to pay after using the service isn’t smartness. It's pure arrogance. Shame on such entitled behaviour,” wrote one X user.

“Driver is right. When the Drop off location was given where he brought her, why should she force him to drop her somewhere else?” another wrote.

“Here I see a lack of good communication. If she had asked him politely he would have definitely dropped her,” a viewer opined.

“IMO, driver was right here and very sensibly handled the situation,” wrote one person on Reddit.

“The driver has to realise that he is in the service industry, basic requirement is to keep cool, the way he handles this situation shows that the service industry is not an option for him,” another countered.