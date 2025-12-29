Kolkata cab driver wins praise for reassuring drunk woman passenger and her worried mother. Watch

A dashcam video from Kolkata is going viral online after it showed a cab driver ensuring that an intoxicated woman passenger reached home safely. Social media users praised the driver.(X/@BombagorerRaja)

The video, shared on X, shows the woman repeatedly telling the driver that she is drunk and asking him to make sure she gets home safely. “Uncle, can you get me home safe please? I am very drunk,” she says. The driver reassures her, replying, “I am here. I will take you to your home safe.”

Even as she continues to express concern, the driver stays calm. “I know you’re drunk, beta. Please keep quiet, and I will take you to your home,” he says, prompting the woman to respond, “I will try to keep quiet.” The two briefly share a laugh before the journey continues.

At one point, the woman hands over her phone to the driver when her mother calls. He informs her that her daughter is on the way and even shares his live location to keep the parent updated. After the call, the woman remarks that her mother will scold her for being out late, to which the driver replies playfully, “She should. You’re acting like a spoiled brat.”

During the ride, the woman thanks him for helping her, but he downplays it, saying, “It is my duty, no need to thank me. It’s my job. I take money for this.” The footage also shows him helping her at the end of the ride to ensure she gets home safely.

The video was shared on X with a caption praising the city. “This is Kolkata. A cab driver calmly ensured a drunk woman reached home safely, with dignity untouched. Moments like these explain why Kolkata repeatedly emerges as India’s Safest city, while many other ‘double engine’ metro cities lag behind,” the caption read.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Social media users praised the driver. “Respect and humanity like this restore faith in people. A small act of care, but a big reminder that safety and empathy still exist,” one user wrote.

“A true man or gentleman still exists, Hence proved,” commented another. “This is the High trust society we need everywhere in India. Where drunk girls can reach home safely without worrying about their safety and getting harassed. Top level professionalism,” wrote a third user.