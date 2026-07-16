'I was laid off after maternity leave': Woman says job loss inspired her to start her own business

Losing a job is never easy, but it can be especially difficult when it happens at a time when many people expect stability. One woman has opened up about being laid off after returning from maternity leave and how the experience changed the way she looked at her career.

Her honest post about rebuilding her career resonated with many online. (Instagram/@taarinisdayoff)

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Instead of letting the setback define her, she decided to take a different path by building something of her own.

The video was shared on Instagram by user Taarini. In the clip, she spoke about how losing her job after maternity leave made her question the idea of job security.

"I got laid off after my maternity leave, and I did not see that coming. I always thought that if you worked hard, your job was secure. Then I got laid off, and that too during what I believed was the most protected phase of my career. It made me realise that there is no such thing as job security. So I thought, why not build something of my own? Instead of pouring all my hard work and creativity into somebody else's business, I might as well start my own. Whether it is content creation or freelancing, I am going to document my journey," she said.

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{{^usCountry}} (Also Read: Indian techie says the best part of his UK job isn't the salary — it's this) 'Welcome to my unemployed and building era' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (Also Read: Indian techie says the best part of his UK job isn't the salary — it's this) 'Welcome to my unemployed and building era' {{/usCountry}}

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Alongside the video, Taarini shared a heartfelt caption reflecting on the unexpected turn her career had taken.

"Welcome to my berozgaar and building era. I did not plan for this chapter. I was laid off after maternity leave, and for a while, it felt like everything I had worked for had disappeared. But somewhere between job applications, rejection emails and caring for my baby, I realised something. Maybe this is not the end of my career. Maybe it is the beginning of building something that is actually mine.

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"This series is about starting over, building a business from scratch, navigating motherhood and creating a life that does not depend on someone else's decision. If you are rebuilding too, you are in the right place," she added.

Check out the full video below:

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How did social media react?

Many people admired her optimism and wished her success as she embarked on a new journey.

One user wrote, "I am sure you will achieve great things in whatever you are planning to do, beta. Go for it!"

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Another commented, "More power to you, girl. Fantastic as always."

A third person wrote, "Taarini is a genius."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)