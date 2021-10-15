Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IAF posts throwback pics of when armed forces saved tourists stranded in a suspended cable car
IAF posts throwback pics of when armed forces saved tourists stranded in a suspended cable car

The Indian Air Force (IAF) took to Instagram to share three images related to the incident that took place in 1992.
One of the images shared by IAF about the incident.(Instagram/@indianairforce)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 01:16 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

The Indian Air Force (IAF) recently took to Instagram to share a few throwback images of an operation it carried out along with the Indian Army in 1992. They posted about the rescue operation of a few tourists stuck in a dangling cable car in Timber Trail Resorts, Parwanoo in Himachal Pradesh.

“OnThisDay. In a unique aerial operation on 14 and 15 Oct 92, #IAF along with @indianarmy.adgpi rescued ten tourists stranded in a suspended cable car at Timber Trail Resorts, Parwanoo. The ops displayed skilled precision flying by the helicopter pilots in challenging conditions and professionalism by para commandos of @indianarmy.adgpi who winched up all ten people safely to the helicopter,” they wrote.

Take a look at the post:

The post has been shared a day ago. Since being posted, it has gathered more than 93,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“It was a daring op. Hat's off to IAF pilots and very specially Indian army's para commando!” wrote an Instagram user. “Hats off,” posted another. Many shared heart or fire emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by IAF?

indian air force instagram
