IAS Awanish Sharan shares about a bike sticker, netizens react

You may have seen a lot of stickers and quotes on the rear or front of vehicles when driving on Indian roads. People enjoy adding words, names of family members, or general dialogue on their vehicles. These things often amuse many people. While there is no end to such quotes, one person's choice of words has caught the attention of an IAS officer. Awanish Sharan, an IAS officer from the Chhattisgarh cadre and a member of the 2009 batch, posted a picture of a motorcycle with the words "UPSC aspirant" inscribed on the bike. In his post, the officer also wished the aspirant "All the best."

Take a look at the picture shared by IAS Awanish Sharan here:

This picture was shared just a few days ago; since then, it has been liked 9000 times and has several comments as well. One person commented, "Right person with positive approach." Another person said, "In some parts of the world "Paper dena" is a full-time kaam." A third person added, "Sir, your kind comment may enhance the energy for preparing for this toughest examination of our country. God may bless you all the time." Some others have also replied using emojis.

