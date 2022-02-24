IAS officer posts video of Malabar giant squirrel, Twitter is impressed. Watch

If you regularly follow IAS officer Supriya Sahu on Twitter, then you may already be familiar with the fact that she often shares several videos of animals. She is the Additional Chief Secretary, Environment Climate Change and Forests, with the Government of Tamil Nadu. She is also the monitoring officer of the Nilgiris. This time, Sahu has taken to her Twitter handle to share a video of a Malabar giant squirrel.

In the brief video that she posted, an adorable Malabar giant squirrel can be seen happily perched atop a tree. The video shows how the squirrel swiftly moves from one branch of a tree to the next. It then jumps across to the next tree and climbs it with utmost skill. According to the official website of the Smithsonian Magazine, they are scientifically known as the Ratufa indica and the species is one of four relatively hefty rodents in the squirrel family.

IAS officer Supriya Sahu captioned this amazing animal video by writing, “The beautiful little giant Malabar Giant Squirrel in Coonoor.” She also added a heart emoji and some hashtags like #Nilgiris, #wildlife and #malabargiantsquirrel.

Watch the video right here:

This video was posted by Supriya Sahu on Twitter on February 24. Since being posted, this video has accumulated more than 5,500 views. It has also received various comments from people who shared their experience of seeing the Malabar giant squirrel in person or simply admired the creature.

A Twitter user shared a photo of the Malabar giant squirrel that they had seen at Tirupati:

“Beautiful Malabar giant squirrel, nice clipping madam,” complimented an individual. “I spotted the same in Satpura National Park yesterday,” related another one. “Wow, just amazing,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this video of the Malabar giant squirrel shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu?

