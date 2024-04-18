IAS officer shares late father’s handwritten note from UPSC result day, says ‘it reminds me of…’

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Sonal Goel was going through some old documents when she came across a “mark sheet” handwritten by her father. The discovery reminded her of her father's love and support for her over the years and served as a reminder that his encouragement and guidance were instrumental in her success. She shared a picture of the “mark sheet” on X. Many reacted to the post, saying that it is “inspirational”. This memento shared by the IAS officer was written by her late father. (X/@sonalgoelias)

“Treasures from the memoirs,” reads the caption to the picture shared by Goel on X.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

She shared that she came across a “hand-written mark sheet” a few days ago while going through old educational certificates. She added, “Papa must have written this just after the UPSC released the results and mark sheets way back in 2008, which just reminds me again of his concern and love for me!”

She expressed that the “support, care and guidance” extended by her parents is “unconditional and irreplaceable”.

“Papa is not with us physically now, but I know he is watching and guiding me in my endeavours towards society,” she continued.

The picture shared online details the marks scored by Goel in various subjects, the interview, grand total, and the percentage of marks she obtained.

Goel shared the post on April 16 on X. It has since then accumulated over 13,000 views and the numbers are still increasing. The post has also received numerous likes and comments.

Check out a few comments here:

“The most beautiful memories,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Wow! How sweet. Really inspirational for us.”

“Inspirational,” chimed in a third.

A fourth commented, “Beautiful memories.”