IAS officer has a special message for those who did not clear UPSC: 'Do not give up'

The results of the UPSC-CSE exam were announced on Tuesday. Those who made it to the list had a reason to celebrate, but many aspirants might have been disheartened after not clearing one of the toughest exams in India. In this regard, IAS officer Jatin Yadav shared a special message with those who were not able to clear the exam. Snapshot of IAS officer Jatin Yadav. (X/@Jitin_IAS)

"For the ones who did not make it to the final list. I was at home in Gurgaon and got to know that the result would come today. I checked the UPSC website every 15 minutes. Finally, the link came, and I downloaded the pdf. My heart was pumping. I opened it, started scrolling, and the list started. I did not have the courage to do Ctrl + F. I scrolled through the entire list but could not find my name. Checked it again, and it's still the same. I did Ctrl + F, and it was confirmed that my name was not there in the holy pdf. Numb. Confused. Thought I had 33% chance to make it to the final list, why only me?" wrote IAS officer Jatin Yadav in his post.

He further added, "At that moment, I got a call from a close friend who checked the result by now. He didn't say anything and asked me to come to Karol Bagh. We sat, and he told me one thing - Whatever happens, happens for good only. We can only give our 100%. There are two ways ahead - one to be depressed and do nothing, and the other to immediately bounce back after a couple of days and do what all past selected candidates who faced rejections too. I chose the latter and immediately started working on my weak links. And also, had a good party that night."

In the end, he urges people that one should support others in their journey. "Do not give up. Never. Be proud that you have come this far," he said at the end of his post.

This post was shared on April 17. Since being posted, it has gained more than 53,000 views. The share also has over 600 likes and numerous comments.

