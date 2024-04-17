UPSC aspirants ‘12 attempts, no selection’ post goes viral, tugs at people’s heartstrings

The Union Public Service Commission announced the final results of the Civil Services Examination (UPSC CSE 2024) on April 16. Following the announcement, social media platforms were flooded with visuals of those who secured a rank in this prestigious examination. However, amid those, there is a share by a UPSC aspirant about not making it to a list, and the tweet has tugged at people’s heartstrings. The image shows a UPSC aspirant whose post on ‘no selection’ has created chatter on X. (X/@kunalrv)

X user Kunal R. Virulkar wrote, “12 attempts. 7 main. 5 interviews. NO SELECTION.” He then added a line in Hindi that reads, “Perhaps life’s other name is struggle” when translated into English. He wrapped up his post with a picture of his.

Take a look at the post here:

The post was shared a day ago. Since then, the tweet has gone viral and accumulated more than 2.2 million views. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments.

What did X users say about this share?

“Wanted to see your name, sir. Maybe life has kept big things ahead. Words aren’t enough to describe the struggle and perseverance that you possess. You did it well, and we are all proud of you. You won every time,” wrote an X user.

“This is heartbreaking, but I must say, What a journey, man! What a character! Your journey is so inspiring. More and more power to you. Much love. Aap duniya me kuch bahut behtar karne k liye bane ho (You are in this world to do something greater). God bless you,” added another.

“Bhai, I can tell from your resilience, no one can stop you from achieving your goals! Best of luck, and please let me know if I can help in any way!” joined a third.

“More power to you, sir. You are amazing,” tweeted a fifth.