UPSC aspirants say they study for 18+ hours a day, wake up at 2:40 am. IAS officer says ‘misleading’ vlogs

An IAS officer took to X to share about a series of YouTube vlogs which he found “misleading”. In his post, he shared that the videos where UPSC aspirants claim they study for 18+ hours per day are spreading incorrect information. An IAS officer took to X to share screenshots of vlogs where UPSC aspirants say they study for 18+ hours a day. (X/@AwanishSharan)

“Misleading! Stay away from these blogs. Itna padna nehi hota hai (You don’t need to study so much),” IAS officer Awanish Sharan tweeted. He also shared screenshots of two YouTube vlogs where people claim to have studied for more than 18 hours while preparing for UPSC.

Take a look at the tweet here:

The post was shared a few days ago. Since then, the tweet has collected more than 2.2 lakh views and the numbers are increasing. The share has further accumulated nearly 4,100 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did X users say about this IAS officer’s post?

“Sir kitne hours padhna chaiye? (Sir, how many hours should one study?),” tweeted an X user. To this, the IAS officer replied, “Study hours don't matter”.

“How many hours did you study during your preparation sir?” asked another. And the diplomat replied, “10-12 hours. Sometimes 14 hours.”

“Sir UPSC ab internet ki duniya ka ek ‘keyword’ ban gaya hai. People use it for reach (Sir, UPSC has become a keyword for internet users. Netizens use it for reach),” commented a third.

“I'm really thinking who's watching this? They create unnecessary FOMO. Actually, it's a new way to earn money,” expressed a fourth.

“I hope the aspirants understand that productivity matters, not the number of hours you spend in front of the books. And on top of that, they should understand their capabilities and try not to copy others,” posted a fifth.

“Sir, I recently watched one of these vlogs. They are misleading us and not giving correct information about the related exams. Thank you, sir, for raising this issue,” shared a sixth.

“Thanks, sir. I was waiting for someone to spread awareness on this,” wrote a seventh.

About this competitive exam:

The Union Public Service Commission has announced the final results of the Civil Services Examination (UPSC CSE 2024) today, April 16. Aditya Srivastava has topped the UPSC CSE final exams 2024. He secured an All India Rank 1 in this prestigious exam. Animesh Pradhan claims the second spot, and Donuru Ananya Reddy is in the third position. Candidates can check the results of the Civil Service Examinations 2023 by visiting the official website upsc.gov.in.