Woman shares 5 points from her UPSC journey that made her realise her 'potential and versatility'

Preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is no easy feat. Aspirants study for years and spend all their hours gaining knowledge about different subjects. Even after that, a lot of students might not be able to clear their exams. Amid this hard-hitting reality of numerous people, . that helped her "gain wisdom, realise her potential and versatility". X user Arpita Sharma shared about her UPSC preparation on X.

Firstly, she mentioned that "this preparation gives you access to an ocean of knowledge. From international relations to the constitution to history to world geography, you can speak about any area of life and the world with confidence. That is the beauty of UPSC." (Also Read: IIT Bombay fresher says institute no ‘golden gateway to supreme education’. Viral Reddit post)

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Second, Sharma said, "The more you share, the more you gain. My success is not in the result post-interview but in what I do with all this knowledge. So, I shared. UPSC helped me share! 'Gita talks about the power of dharma'. It is not in the knowing, but in sharing what you know, that makes you the beloved of the divine."

Then, she also wrote about how she gained a family during her journey.

Later, she spoke about how she had acquired diverse skills. "I have not just been an educator but also a mentor, consultant, and writer and have had the privilege of hosting and meeting IAS officers and other learned humans on YouTube. The knowledge this exam UPSC helped me gain also made me aware of my speaking skills and confidence and made me meet amazing mentors."

"I gained satisfaction. I am satisfied with contributing my bit to society in terms of knowledge. What's bigger than this? Nothing," said Sharma at the end.

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on April 13. Since being shared, the initial tweet has gained more than one lakh views. The post also has close to 2,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. (Also Read: Beyond IIT and IIM: CEO lists 6 'unacceptable' habits for early stage startups)

How did X users react to this post?

An individual wrote, "It is an amazing journey! Keep going."

A second added, "Did you crack this exam? If yes, then really congratulations. If no, then how is it a success?"

"How do you concentrate and focus on studying for longer hours?" posted a third.