Beyond IIT and IIM: CEO lists 6 'unacceptable' habits for early stage startups

Mukul Rustagi, CEO and co-founder at Classplus, shared a post on LinkedIn in which he described six 'unacceptable cultural things at an early stage startup'. After he shared his post, it took no time for people to take notice of it. Many people expressed their reactions in the comments section and even added more points to Rustagi's list. Mukul Rustagi is the CEO and co-founder at Classplus.

Rustagi, in his first point, he mentions that "founders are not doing sales". He further lists other unacceptable things, "managers sitting in cabins and not with their teams, existence of a strategy vertical, staying at a 5-star hotel on business trips, hiring for pedigree (just because someone is from IIT / IIM), hiring good talent without deciding what they would do." (Also Read: IIT-Roorkee alum breaks down the 'real situation' of placements in 4 major points)

This post was shared two days ago on LinkedIn. Since being posted, it has gained close to 700 likes and numerous comments. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post and expressed their reactions. Many people added more points to his list.

An individual wrote, "Not having a culture document from day 0. Not ensuring every person in your early team - the first 10 employees are the ambassadors of the 'right' culture. As you scale, you will delegate a lot of hiring and people decisions to them if we don't have their fundamentals in place- it becomes a huge mess later - speaking from experience of scaling teams from 0 to 1000+."

A second shared, "Kudos to you and I hope more folks in my network see and absorb this!" (Also Read: IIT-Madras alum, who got ₹92 lakh Google offer in college, joins OpenAI after 10 years)

"Founders are not taking feedback from existing customers and thus are not creating a strong feedback mechanism in the long run," posted a third.

A fourth said, "Mukul Rustagi - in my case, I learned that giving too much equity in the early stage is a big NO-NO. Just because you think that a person might bring value ( which doesn't happen every time )."