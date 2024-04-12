IIT Bombay fresher says institute no ‘golden gateway to supreme education’. Viral Reddit post

A first-year student at IIT Bombay shared their experience at the prestigious college on Reddit, stating that it has not been great so far. The Redditor expressed their dissatisfaction with the teaching methods, claiming that professors finish “one chapter in a single lecture” and that the grading system is flawed. The student also opened up about feeling lost and lacking enthusiasm. The first-year student at IIT Bombay expressed dissatisfaction with the teaching methods, claiming that professors finish “one chapter in a single lecture”. (HT Photo)

“The grading system here is so heavily dependent on the subjectivity of the TAs (Teaching Assistants) that it defeats the whole purpose of education,” wrote the IIT student, who goes by ‘dengo302005’ on Reddit.

The Redditor added, “I remember submitting my assignment for a design course and being allotted the lowest grade possible in my group, whereas my friend (in another group) who had submitted the exact same assignment got the highest possible grade.”

The IIT Bombay undergrad went on to express that many people believe that IIT is the “golden gateway to supreme education” but the reality is quite different. The Reddit user added, “I feel lost and do not have the enthusiasm left. It’s a very sinking feeling and the college feels like ’a school more than a school’. Honestly, I just don’t know what will make of me in these four years (it feels like a lot of stress, or maybe I am just exaggerating things a little bit). I just want to get my degree as soon as possible and be out of this situation I am in.”

Take a look at the entire post shared by the first-year IIT Bombay student here:

The post was shared a few days ago on Reddit. It has since then accumulated a plethora of upvotes and numerous comments.

Check out a few of them here:

“I am doing civil in an old IIT and I feel the same, I don’t even remember why I used to study during jee times. Idk who it was that I wanted to prove my worth. Everything feels very useless all of a sudden idk why... and what should I do about it?” posted a Reddit user.

Another added, “I guess it’s the community of students which makes an IIT so sought after. Nevertheless, I get why you’re feeling the way you do, I was in the same boat but was from a tier 2 college.”

“As a TA, I’ll tell you just show some effort in your assignments; they’ll give you better grades. I have seen people not even doing the bare minimum. I know it’s not your fault, but be selfish and write your assignments without copying. Good luck,” expressed a third.

A fourth added, “I am from one of the old five IITs. I will tell you this: Grades matter most to those who may want to pursue higher education, as US professors do care about your CGPA. If you are not inclined to higher studies, then do the bare minimum to keep your CG above 7.5, and you should be fine for placements. Not a single company cares about your grades in college. Chill.”

“Been through this phase in college. The best way is to befriend college alumni,” suggested a fifth.

A sixth chimed in, “This is so relatable.”