IIT-B ranked 45th in engineering and tech by global higher education analyst

MUMBAI: IIT Bombay has been ranked 45th in the world in engineering and technology and first in the South Asia region, with an overall score of 79.1 out of 100 in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by subject for 2024. The Institute has been ranked in four out of five broad subject areas, which include engineering and technology, natural sciences, social sciences and management, and arts and humanities. HT Image

IIT Bombay improved its 2023 performance by two places in engineering and technology. The institute has been ranked 64th in computer science and information technology, 30th in data science and artificial intelligence, 42nd in civil and structural engineering, 64th in chemical engineering, 63rd in electrical and electronics engineering, 57th in mechanical, aeronautical and manufacturing engineering and 25th in minerals and mining engineering. The results were released on Wednesday by QS.

Parameter-wise, in academic reputation, IIT Bombay’s best performance is in mathematics, in which it scores 79.6. In employer reputation, the institute’s best performance is in engineering – mineral and mining where it earned a score of 96.2. In citations per paper, its best performance is in engineering – minerals and mining, earning the highest score of 88.0. In H-Index, it received a score of 80.5 for engineering – minerals and mining, its highest-scoring subject for this indicator.

Professor Subhasis Chaudhuri, director IIT Bombay said, “We are delighted that our tryst with excellence continues as we move further up in the international ranking. This is due to the dedication and hard work of our students, staff and faculty members. I am confident that IIT Bombay is capable of reaching even greater heights in the coming years.”

Apart from IIT Bombay, the list also features central government-run premier research institutes and deemed universities Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) and Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), both based in Mumbai, as well as the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT), a state-funded deemed university in the city, and Symbiosis International, a private deemed university in Pune. The University of Mumbai (MU) and the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) have been ranked in the annual list.

As per the data, the performance of TIFR and TISS has gone down by two and one steps respectively compared to last year. For the first time, MU and SPPU were ranked in business and management subjects. MU is in the group of 451-500 rank and SPPU is in the group of 601-620 rank. This year SPPU is ranked in five subject categories.