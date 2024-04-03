As 36% of students fail to get placed in IIT Bombay this year, people raise concerns over employment

Numerous students across India prepare to crack the IIT-JEE examination in high school to gain a good education and to get excellent placements. However, as 36% of the latest batch of IIT Bombay students failed to get placed, it has raised concerns about unemployment in India. This year, 712 of around 2,000 students registered for the 2024 placements but about 36% are yet to find jobs. Many people shared about unemployment in India on X after seeing IIT Bombay placements this year. (HT PHOTO)

The percentage of students without placement this year was 35.8%, which was 2.8 percentage points more than the number from the previous session.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In 2023, IIT Bombay had 2,209 students enrolled, of which 1,485 secured jobs through campus placements. This left 32.8% of the students without placements, mirroring the concerns about the relatively low placement rate from the previous session as well. (Also Read: IIT-IIM grad on how the premier institute changed education for Kanpur, Indore, Jammu students)

As the institute failed to find jobs for 36% of its students this year, many people took to X to express their thoughts about it.

How did X users react to this?

An official from the placement cell of IIT-Bombay told HT that it was a struggle "to invite companies to the campus compared to last year due to the global economic meltdown".

The official also said, "Most companies were unable to accept salary packages pre-decided by the institute. It took many rounds of negotiations before they agreed to come over. For the first time, registered students from the computer science and engineering branch, which are most in demand, have not seen 100% placement among those registered." (Also Read: ‘What are they teaching at the IITs?’: Indian-origin startup CEO slams IIT Kharagpur candidate over false resume claims)

Of the 380 companies seeking new talent, a significant portion hailed from the domestic market. Generally, international firms have been the majority over Indian companies.

A professor from the institute told HT, "The institute is focused on big packages to maintain the high mark of average salary packages. However, it is not focusing on the salary bagged by an average student – this has created a system where despite getting offer letters, most students reject them later and choose other ways to seek employment."