 ‘What are they teaching at the IITs?’: Startup founder slams IIT Kharagpur candidate over false resume claims | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

‘What are they teaching at the IITs?’: Startup founder slams IIT Kharagpur candidate over false resume claims

ByArfa Javaid
Apr 02, 2024 12:22 PM IST

When the interviewer confronted the IIT Kharagpur graduate about false resume claims, he said, “Oh wow, I respect you, now I want to work in your company.”

Startup founder Angad Daryani was interviewing candidates for a job opening at his company. During the process, he met a candidate from IIT Kharagpur who claimed to have “four offers” from different companies and listed “100 things on his resume”.

The interviewer claimed that the IIT graduate “didn’t actually know 95 per cent” of the things his resume listed. (Representative image/Unsplash)
The interviewer claimed that the IIT graduate “didn’t actually know 95 per cent” of the things his resume listed. (Representative image/Unsplash)

Read| ‘Felt like a loser’: How an IIT-IIM graduate bounced back from McKinsey & Company rejection

However, as Daryani interviewed him, he “quickly picked” that the IIT graduate “didn’t actually know 95 per cent” of the things his resume listed. When Daryani confronted him, the interviewee said, “Oh wow, I respect you, now I want to work in your company.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Narrating the incident on X, Daryani expressed his disappointment, asking, “What are they teaching at the IITs?” He further added that he had a “bad integrity” experience over the last two years.

Also Read| Noida doctor followed IIT-JEE aspirant's viral intense schedule for 3 years: ‘No shortcut’

He concluded that he emphasised the values over technical skills, saying, “I don’t want to know if you know reinforcement learning as a mechanical engineer. I want to know if I can have you around and trust you.”

Take a look at the entire post shared by Daryani on X here:

The tweet was shared on April 1. It has since then accumulated over 4.8 lakh views and more than 2,500 likes. The share has also received numerous comments from people.

Also Read| Comedian who failed IIT-JEE twice shares 5 key learnings, says ‘it was brutal, but…’

Here’s how people reacted to the post:

“Integrity is a market thing. If everyone is inflating and misrepresenting, then when you write realistically, it gets filtered out by algorithms,” posted an individual.

Another added, “To paint everyone with the same colour is never a good idea...every sufficiently large sample set will have good and bad people. As a startup, the top of the lot may not come to you as often, and you end up experiencing bad apples. Also, an IIT degree is not a sign of integrity!”

Daryani replied to this saying that they have “zero hires from IIT”, adding, “Have written pieces on this before. Will perhaps talk about this the next time we meet. It’s not our first experience. 4/4 bad hires, VC/investor from there has behavioural issues and we didn’t take their $, it’s not the first.”

“Wondering what kind of recruiting process could analyse a candidate for all the listed things of his resume,” expressed a third. Daryani replied to this as well and wrote, “List of competent engineers looking to hire their CTO lol.”

A fourth user wrote, “I am also a mechanical engineer. Can I get a chance to appear for an interview?” Daryani replied to the user that he should “definitely apply” and that the company has “several mechanical engineering openings on their website”.

“IIT kids do better, not because of teaching, but because the kids are exceptionally talented to begin with. They learn together. And those misfits who get into IITs because of other than ranking need 100 things in their resume to get till interview,” expressed a fourth. Daryani responded to the user saying that “cracking exams is not an industrial talent”.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

News / Trending / ‘What are they teaching at the IITs?’: Startup founder slams IIT Kharagpur candidate over false resume claims
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On