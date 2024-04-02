‘What are they teaching at the IITs?’: Startup founder slams IIT Kharagpur candidate over false resume claims

Startup founder Angad Daryani was interviewing candidates for a job opening at his company. During the process, he met a candidate from IIT Kharagpur who claimed to have “four offers” from different companies and listed “100 things on his resume”. The interviewer claimed that the IIT graduate “didn’t actually know 95 per cent” of the things his resume listed. (Representative image/Unsplash)

However, as Daryani interviewed him, he “quickly picked” that the IIT graduate “didn’t actually know 95 per cent” of the things his resume listed. When Daryani confronted him, the interviewee said, “Oh wow, I respect you, now I want to work in your company.”

Narrating the incident on X, Daryani expressed his disappointment, asking, “What are they teaching at the IITs?” He further added that he had a “bad integrity” experience over the last two years.

He concluded that he emphasised the values over technical skills, saying, “I don’t want to know if you know reinforcement learning as a mechanical engineer. I want to know if I can have you around and trust you.”

The tweet was shared on April 1. It has since then accumulated over 4.8 lakh views and more than 2,500 likes. The share has also received numerous comments from people.

“Integrity is a market thing. If everyone is inflating and misrepresenting, then when you write realistically, it gets filtered out by algorithms,” posted an individual.

Another added, “To paint everyone with the same colour is never a good idea...every sufficiently large sample set will have good and bad people. As a startup, the top of the lot may not come to you as often, and you end up experiencing bad apples. Also, an IIT degree is not a sign of integrity!”

Daryani replied to this saying that they have “zero hires from IIT”, adding, “Have written pieces on this before. Will perhaps talk about this the next time we meet. It’s not our first experience. 4/4 bad hires, VC/investor from there has behavioural issues and we didn’t take their $, it’s not the first.”

“Wondering what kind of recruiting process could analyse a candidate for all the listed things of his resume,” expressed a third. Daryani replied to this as well and wrote, “List of competent engineers looking to hire their CTO lol.”

A fourth user wrote, “I am also a mechanical engineer. Can I get a chance to appear for an interview?” Daryani replied to the user that he should “definitely apply” and that the company has “several mechanical engineering openings on their website”.

“IIT kids do better, not because of teaching, but because the kids are exceptionally talented to begin with. They learn together. And those misfits who get into IITs because of other than ranking need 100 things in their resume to get till interview,” expressed a fourth. Daryani responded to the user saying that “cracking exams is not an industrial talent”.