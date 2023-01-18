IAS Officer shares mesmerising video of Lion-tailed Macaques, netizens react

If you are interested in knowing about wildlife and watching wildlife videos, you cannot miss out on this clip. Supriya Sahu, an officer in the Indian Administrative Services (IAS), posted a captivating video of a rare lion-tailed macaque on Twitter. This video is originally created by Senthil Natrajan. The bureaucrat also provided fascinating information on this species of monkey.

At the beginning of the video, you can see the rare lion-tailed macaque sitting on the branch of the tree. The animal can be seen looking around its surroundings. The monkey is seen in the video from a variety of perspectives angles; in one of the shots, the monkey is seen munching on something while climbing to a tree in another.

In the post's caption, IAS Supriya Sahu informed, "Enigmatic, stunning & somewhat mysterious, Lion-tailed Macaques are endemic to Western Ghats. Highly endangered, as only a couple of thousands of them are left. Habitat protection is important for their survival. Here is a rare footage by Senthil Natrajan."

Take a look at the clip here:

This video was shared one day ago. Since being uploaded online, it has been viewed more than 3000 times and has 200 likes and several comments.

Take a look at some reactions below:

One person in the Twitter comments section said, "I spotted a few at Sholayar reservoir area & Manjoor in their habitat. However, I spotted a few near Agumbe it was a different sight to see. They were sharing spaces with recess and bornet macaque and waiting for tourists to throw some snacks. Sad to see them leave their habitat." A second person added, "Thanks for sharing, please. Hope, the government will consider your suggestion of more habitats for the endanger animal. Jai Hind. " "Such a beautiful animal," said a third.

