Ice cream chaat topped with cheese is a dish making people very uncomfortable

The video was shared on Instagram.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 03:12 PM IST
The image shows a man putting cheese on ice cream chaat.(Instagram/@streetfoodrecipe)

Another day and yet another fusion food dish that’s dividing the Internet. This dish involves an ice cream chaat topped with cheese.  A video posted on Instagram shows a man making the ice cream dish using cheese.

Instagram page Street Food Recipes shared the video. “Mango Dolly Ice Cream Chaat. This is crazy! Bhai Bhai Dabri, Pani Gate, Near Ayurvedic 3 Rasta, Vadodara,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The clip opens to show the man soaking bread pieces into a mixture of coconut water and turmeric powder. It then goes on to show him preparing the dish using different things, including sliced mango ice creams. What, however, made people uncomfortable is the use of grated cheese as the dish’s topping.

Take a look at the video:

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than four lakh views and counting. It has also accumulated different comments with most saying how the dish is absolutely weird. However, there were also a few who wrote that they are interested in trying the dish.

“Like seriously!! What is going on,” wrote an Instagram user. “This would definitely suck,” shared another. “Would love to try,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

