Iconic Nokia 3310 completes 21 years, post about it sparks varied reactions

“On this day in 2000: Nokia 3310 released,” reads the caption of the post about the iconic phone.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 01:34 PM IST
The image shows the iconic Nokia 3310 mobile phone.(Twitter/@JonErlichman)

There is a high chance that at least once in your life you have used the iconic Nokia 3310 mobile phone. The phone has also been a source of numerous memes and joke on the Internet. Often hailed as “indestructible”, this model has gained cult status in the online world. The phone has again created a chatter among netizens after a post reminding people about its launch date went viral.

“On this day in 2000: Nokia 3310 released,” reads the caption of the post about the iconic phone. The share is complete with an image. The post reminded people that the phone was first launched 20 years ago on September 1 in 2000.

Since being shared, the post has gathered nearly 10,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share prompted people to come up with various kinds of reactions. While some became nostalgic and shared their fond memories of using the phone, a few took a route of hilarity to post memes.

“These days, when your phone falls, you'll be worried about the screen. Those days, when your Nokia 3310 falls, you'll be worried about the floor. It was called the Earth Crasher,” joked a Twitter user. “I was in my First Year Engineering, it was retailing for INR7500 to 8000 which equals roughly 120 to 150 USD. I had it for a while… loved playing snakes on it. It was a sensation,” shared another. “It was my first mobile,” commented a third.

Here’s what some others shared:

What are your thoughts on the post?

