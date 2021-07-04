Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Iconic places from around the world re-created in Minecraft, including Taj Mahal
trending

Iconic places from around the world re-created in Minecraft, including Taj Mahal

A group that started a project called Build The Earth is re-creating iconic places from around the world in Minecraft.
PTI | By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 05:54 PM IST
The image shows the iconic Taj Mahal created in Minecraft.(Instagram/@buildtheearth_)

Every now and then, we come across social media pages or handles that share incredible content. Case in point, this Insta page called Build The Earth. The description shared describes that it is a project about building Planet Earth on a "1:1 scale" in Minecraft – a game where players can build their virtual world. And the posts show how incredibly that is being done. The page is filled with images of various iconic places from around the world, including Taj Mahal, that are recreated in Minecraft. There is a high possibility that the images of the creations will leave you mesmerised.

The latest post shared on the page, about a day ago, shows the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus, Syria in Minecraft:

“Taj Mahal, Agra, India! It is a perfectly symmetrical white marble Mausoleum which was built in the 1600s,” reads a part of the caption shared along with a few incredible images of Taj Mahal designed in Minecraft:

That is not all, here are some of the posts which show other iconic places:

What are your thoughts on the posts?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
taj mahal minecraft instagram
TRENDING NEWS

Raveena Tandon shares video of safari in rain, Madhuri Dixit reacts

Iconic places from around the world re-created in Minecraft, including Taj Mahal

Elephant named Kinyei’s dust bath video is all about happiness

CSK shares special tweet on MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni’s wedding anniversary
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Indian Railways
Covid vaccine
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP