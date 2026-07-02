'I'd rather go back to that toxic workplace': Techie turns delivery rider after 1 year of unemployment

A techie with a master’s degree in computer science and nearly a decade of professional experience has signed up as a food delivery rider after a year of unsuccessful job hunting.

The techie has signed up as a delivery rider after nearly 10 years of unemployment. (Representational image/Pexels)

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In a social media post shared on Monday, the man said he holds both a bachelor's degree in computer science and a Master of Science in Computer Science from HKU.

He attached a photograph of his master's certificate and said that despite his qualifications and previous experience as a solutions architect, he had been unable to secure another IT role after leaving his last job.

'I'd rather go back to that toxic workplace'

The graduate said he resigned from his previous position because of workplace pressure and bullying. At first, he enjoyed the break from work, but the situation soon became stressful as months passed without any job offers.

After sending out hundreds of applications, he said he received no offers and gradually became consumed by anxiety and self-doubt, reported The HK Standard. Today, he regrets quitting his job because the current job market is brutal.

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{{^usCountry}} "I'd rather go back to that toxic workplace than aimlessly do nothing," he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I'd rather go back to that toxic workplace than aimlessly do nothing," he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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Sharing a warning for others in Hong Kong's workforce, he added: "I sincerely advise Hong Kong workers that this year, please, please, please don't quit your job without a new one lined up, and don't change jobs randomly. The market is brutal."

(Also read: Microsoft techie blames burnout after failing to find a new job: “I genuinely feel I might get laid off’)

The man also said interview experiences had been discouraging, claiming that recruiters questioned his salary expectations regardless of the amount he mentioned.

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Reflecting on his academic achievements, he joked that his HKU degree had become "just a life achievement."

Turning to food delivery and security work

Unable to find an IT position, the graduate said he has registered as a food delivery rider, adding that hardworking couriers can reportedly earn up to HK$50,000 (around ₹6 lakj) a month.

He also enrolled in a security guard certification course and said he has signed up for a construction industry safety card. If those options do not work out, he plans to apply for a taxi licence.

"There's always a way out. If I can't even work as a security guard, I'll get a taxi license."

His post resonated with many social media users, drawing thousands of comments. Several people shared similar experiences, saying they or their family members held advanced IT degrees but had also struggled to find work, with some even switching to driving taxis after being laid off.

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(Also read: Amazon techie with IIM degree struggles to find new job despite 10 years of experience: 'Market is so bad')