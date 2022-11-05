If ‘hate at first sight’ had a face it would be of this cat meeting another kitty. Watch

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Nov 05, 2022 06:57 PM IST

The video of a cat looking at another kitty was posted on Instagram.

The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows a cat looking at another kitty.(Instagram/@louisandmelo)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Cat videos are often the perfect way to brighten up one’s mood. If you are looking for one such video that can leave you chuckling, then here is a clip that will speak to your heart. The video captures the moment a cat met its new kitty sibling. There is a chance that you will end up watching the video over and over again.

The video was originally posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the two cats shown in the clip, Louis and Mélo. However, the clip captured people’s attention after being re-shared by another Insta page. “It was hate at first sight,” they wrote and shared the video.

The video opens to show a cat staring at another kitty. The text appearing on the video also adds context to it. “When I introduced my cats to each other,” it reads.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared about 15 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 3.8 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Alongside, the video has also received close to 24,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“The lighter cat looks like she is in love! The other cat…not so much!,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is hilarious,” expressed another. “The white one seems to be more peaceful,” commented a third. Many reacted with laughing out loud emoticons.

