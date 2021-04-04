Home / Trending / ‘If I can, so can you’: Pune Police shares inspiring mask-related advisory clip
‘If I can, so can you’: Pune Police shares inspiring mask-related advisory clip

Pune Police's post is complete with the hashtags #WearAMask #COVIDSecondWave and #coronavirus.
The world is still fighting with the ongoing pandemic. Every now and then, various authorities take to social media to remind people about all the guidelines one should follow to stop the spread of the virus. Among other things, mask wearing is an essential one that everyone should follow, especially while going outside. However, there are still some who refuse to wear mask when out in public. Addressing those people, Pune Police has now shared an inspiring video.

“‘Its feels so hot, can’t wear this mask’ - If you have used these words recently, then this video is for YOU,” they wrote while sharing the clip. Their post is complete with the hashtags #WearAMask #COVIDSecondWave and #coronavirus.

Since being shared less than an hour ago, the video has already gathered over 800 views – and the numbers are increasing.

