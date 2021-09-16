Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘If you fall, get up, keep walking, thrive’: Smriti Irani’s post wins hearts

“Quitting is not an option,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to Smriti Irani's post.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 03:35 PM IST
Smriti Irani took to Instagram to share the post.(Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)

Smriti Irani often takes to Instagram to share posts of different kinds. From motivational to funny, her posts are of different tastes. Just like her recent inspirational share that talks about going forward in life even if the path gets tough.

“If you feel you can’t go on for too long… if you are at that turn in life when you feel like giving up… remember this… don’t quit on yourself and your dreams… you deserve a second chance, that extra effort which only you can put in… for life is lived once, you don’t quit on your dreams as long as you are breathing. If you fall… get up… keep walking… thrive,” she wrote. Along with the inspiring caption, Smriti Irani also shared an image with a quote.

Take a look at the post she shared:

The post has already gathered more than 16,000 likes and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“Quitting is not an option,” wrote an Instagram user. “So true,” shared another. “Absolutely,” expressed a third. Many shared heart emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on Smriti Irani’s post?

