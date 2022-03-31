IFS officer posts about ‘dinner plate tree’, flowers that resemble this fruit’s peels

Nature is incredible. Every now and then we are reminded of that mesmerising beauty through various posts shared on different social media platforms. Just like this share by IFS officer Ramesh Pandey. Taking to Twitter, he shared a post about the interesting leaves and flowers of a tree called Kanak Champa.

“Peeled-banana look alike flowers and dinner-plate sized leaf are popular features of Kanak Champa, a native tree to land. Many call it ‘dinner plate tree’ because of its large pinnate leaves. Both dried leaves and flowers are falling from the trees these days,” he wrote while sharing the image. He also added hashtags #spring and #nature to conclude.

The image shows a huge leaf that is brown in colour on one side and white in other. Beside the leaf, two flowers are also seen and they look like peels of bananas.

Take a look at the post:

The tweet has been posted a few hours ago today. Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 100 likes and counting. The post has also received some comments from tweeple.

“Indeed!! What an awesome alternative to plastic and paper plates,” wrote a Twitter user. “I did a show around this flower on the #slowapp #forestflowers. Their fragrance stays even after the flower dries,” shared another. “Nice, saw this first time in life,” expressed a third. “Beautiful,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the post?

