IFS officer posts picture of rare big cat. Can you identify it?

Nature is full of amazing creatures. An image of one such animal was recently shared on Twitter by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan. What has, however, now created a stir is the caption accompanying the image where he asked people to identify the animal.

“Let’s see how many can identify this big cat. One of the rarest animals found in #India,” he wrote while sharing the picture. Take a look at the post. Can you identify the animal it shows?

It didn’t take long for people to respond to the tweet and they came up with all sorts of answers. Just like this Twitter user who wrote, “Rusty spotted cat?” To which, another individual replied, “Clouded Leopard.” As for this individual they wrote, “Clouded leopard, mainly found in north eastern region.”

“Clouded leopard... indeed very rare. Ghost of the mountains,” shared a fourth.

Congratulations if you know the answer. If not, this update by Kaswan on his own tweet will help. “This is Clouded leopard. State animal of Meghalaya. Found in many states in North East and also in Buxa tiger reserve of West Bengal,” he added.

The share also prompted some to share “Spot this” posts where they tweeted images and asked others to spot the animal hiding in plain sight.

Here’s what some others tweeted:

What do you think of Kaswan’s post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON