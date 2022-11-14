IFS officer shares cute video of baby monkey and ducklings on Children’s Day. Watch

IFS officer Susanta Nanda took to his Twitter handle on the occasion of Children’s Day to post an adorable video involving baby animals. And no matter how bored or stressed out you are feeling right now, this particular video, which radiates all positive emotions, will magically change your mood.

“The most precious thing in the world is the smile on the face of a child. A lovely Children’s Day to all,” read the caption written along with the video. The video opens to show a baby monkey and a brood of ducklings sitting on the grass and eating twigs. All six of them then doze off. As the video progresses, the ducklings can be seen following the monkey and dozing off again towards the end.

Watch the video shared by the IFS officer below:

The tweet was made a few hours ago, and it has accumulated more than 14,000 views so far. The share has also received more than 1,200 likes and a flurry of comments.

“What a stunningly beautiful sight, thanks! God bless these lovely and innocent creatures, may nature nurture them,” expressed an individual. “Excellent,how are chicks and young monkey bond with each other.Thank you so much for your video,” posted another. “Happy vibes all around,” shared a third.

