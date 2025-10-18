IFS officer shares video of leopard eating trash, says ‘our waste is reaching the wild’

A disturbing video circulating on social media has sparked outrage after showing a leopard eating trash amid piles of waste near Mount Abu. An IFS officer shared a video showing a leopard eating trash near Mount Abu.(X/@ParveenKaswan)

Shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan on X, the clip captures the big cat desperately searching for food in garbage strewn across the area. The video carries on-screen messages that read, “This isn’t the wild... the leopard shouldn’t have to search for food in our waste,” “Let’s be better, protect forests, manage waste, and give the wild its home back,” “Stop dumping, start caring,” and “Dispose responsibly. Respect the wild.”

Take a look here at the clip:

In his caption, Kaswan credited the person who filmed the footage, writing, “What a sad visual. Shri Shivansh Sah recorded this #leopard near Mount Abu. See how our trash is reaching the wild.” The clip, shared earlier today, has already gathered over 34,000 views and continues to attract reactions from viewers.

Public reaction: ‘we should be ashamed’

The distressing visuals have prompted strong reactions online, with many expressing anger and disappointment at the way humans are affecting wildlife habitats. One user commented, “Exploring or grabbing food from waste can create major health issues. It’s too dangerous. The same conditions exist for sloths in the Mount Abu forest area.” Another wrote, “Very sad. One thing is clear—we will not change our civic sense voluntarily.”

A third viewer remarked with biting sarcasm, “Soon the wild will learn human habits and become lazy like us. Wild animals will wait for trash just as we wait for Swiggy or Zomato.” Another user added, “As a society, we should be ashamed of how we treat our country. Strict penalties for littering and widespread CCTV coverage could reduce this issue, but it’s unfortunate that we treat our country like a garbage dump.”