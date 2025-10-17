Mother elephant rescues frightened calf from steep road, IFS officer shares touching video

A heartwarming video capturing a mother elephant rescuing her stranded calf has left the internet deeply moved. The short clip, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan, shows the emotional strength and intelligence of these gentle giants. A video posted by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan showed a mother elephant saving her calf from a slope.(X/@ParveenKaswan)

“That mother calf duo. Nobody should leave behind,” read Kaswan’s caption accompanying the video, which has since gone viral.

The footage begins with a baby elephant struggling to climb a steep slope onto a main road. The calf appears frightened and repeatedly slips as it tries to pull itself up. Within seconds, its mother rushes to the rescue, joined by another elephant from the herd. The two adult elephants gently nudge the calf with their trunks and bodies, helping it find balance before safely lifting it onto the road.

Check out the clip here:

Social media melts over mother’s love

The heart-touching moment drew many reactions online, with viewers praising the strong maternal bond and unity among elephants. Many users commented that the video was a reminder of how deeply animals care for one another.

One user expressed, “That’s a really steep slope! Great to see the helping hands!” Another added, “Anxiety is so evident in elephants fearing humans around. Hope they got safe.” A viewer noted, “Baby elephants are the cutest,” while another wrote, “They really look after their babies! Just lovely!”

Adding to the sentiment, one comment read, “Seems mother is tensed because many humans surrounded them, so she was pushing her baby quickly.” Others shared similar feelings, calling the video “so emotional,” “pure love in action,” and “the best thing on the internet today.”