IFS officer shares why a job offer left him confused, asks Twitter ‘What to do’

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan often takes to Twitter to share posts related to wildlife and his work as a forest officer. However, recently he shared a very different post to raise awareness among people about mobile scams. He posted a screenshot of a job offer he received as SMS along with a witty caption.

“Finally got the job offer. Now confused what to do,” he wrote. The job offer, filled with misspelt words and other grammatical errors, asks the receiver to click on a certain link. It becomes clear from the message that it is not a real job offer but a fake one probably designed to scam people.

While replying to his own tweet Kaswan iterated the same and shared a few words of caution. “Dear friends, these days many fraudulent people or agencies keep sending these kinds of SMS and Emails. Don’t react or click on the links. It can lead to data theft, hacking or financial fraud. Be safe,” he tweeted.

Take a look at the posts:

The post was shared two days ago and since being tweeted, it has gathered close to 4, 200 likes. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Many shared screenshots of similar fake job postings that they received.

“I too got one there! I'm opting for it If I'm getting you as a colleague there!” joked a Twitter user. “When you get selected even without applying,” shared another with a stuck out tongue and winking eye emoticon. “Same scammers everywhere,” posted a third. “I received this yesterday!” wrote a fourth.

