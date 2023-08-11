Iguana found resting inside Florida couple's toilet

A Florida couple was left shocked after they found an unwelcoming guest in their home- an iguana. After making this discovery, Crystal Collins, a resident of Hollywood, initially thought that the iguana was dead, but soon she was proved wrong. (Also Read: Man goes to bathroom, finds a massive snake waiting for him)

An iguana was found in someone's toilet.(Unsplash)

The animal was discovered when Crystal's husband went to use the loo and found a green-eyed iguana staring back at him. "We both looked at each other like what are we going to do? I joked about burning the house down but the reality (was) how are we getting this out? Neither of us do lizards," Crystal Collins told CBS Miami. Later, they ended up calling a friend to take out the iguana from the toilet.

In a similar incident, a snake was also recently found slithering inside a toilet. When a woman came back from her vacation, she found a black and pink coachwhip snake waiting for her. Later she had to call a rattlesnake expert to take it out of there. It took two days for the rescuer to take out the snake safely. Many people were left stunned after this incident was shared on social media. What are your thoughts on this incident? Have you ever spotted a wild animal waiting for you inside your home?

