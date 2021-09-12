Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IIFA shares ‘spot the difference’ post featuring Alia Bhatt and Rekha

“Let's see if you have got an eye for detail!" reads a part of the caption shared by IIFA on Instagram.
By Trisha Sengupta
UPDATED ON SEP 12, 2021 01:14 PM IST
IIFA shared the image on Instagram.(Instagram/@iifa)

The Internet is filled with ‘spot the difference’ posts that are often entertaining to solve. Now there is a latest inclusion to that list. It is a post shared by International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) on Instagram featuring the actors Alia Bhatt and Rekha.

“Let's see if you have got an eye for detail!Spot all the differences in these images and comment below!” they wrote in the post. The share is complete with a collage that showcases two versions of a picture of Alia Bhatt and Rekha from the 20th edition of IIFA.

Take a look at the post to see how many differences you can spot:

RELATED STORIES

The post, since being shared a day ago, has gathered more than 20,000 likes and counting. The share has also prompted people to come up with different answers.

“Rekha ma'am's lipstick colour and flower color of gajra,” shared an Instagram user. “Alia Bhatt’s ring,” commented another. “Rekha's necklace, gajra, lipstick, bangle, the IIFA symbol. I hope that's pretty much it,” posted a third.

How many differences did you spot?

