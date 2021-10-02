IIFA shares ‘spot the difference’ post featuring Alia Bhatt and Sara Ali Khan

No matter how old one gets, fun games like 'spot the difference' never fail to attract people into taking out time and solving them. Also, it's interesting how people often don't let go of the puzzle until they manage to find all the answers. Recently, IIFA shared one such fun ‘spot the difference’ post on its official Instagram page. And, the share has now intrigued people.

The post carries a collage of two similar looking images of Alia Bhatt and Sara Ali Khan. The image dates back to the 20th edition of the IIFA.

"1 picture. 5 differences. Can you spot them all?," reads the caption of the post. Well, it's sure a tricky one.

Take a look at the post:

It has garnered over 17,500 likes and counting. Interestingly, the post has received many similar answers. "IIFA, hair colour, nail polish, ring, lipstick,” wrote one user. Several others shared similar answers.

Did you manage to spot all the differences correctly?

