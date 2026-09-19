IIM Kozhikode grad faces rejection after sending over 250 job applications: ‘Still not a single callback’

An IIM Kozhikode graduate with three years of data analytics experience took to Reddit after receiving zero callbacks despite sending over 250 job applications. Seeking career advice and hiring leads, the candidate highlighted their relentless cold emailing and job portal outreach with no success. The post struck a chord online, prompting experienced professionals to share similar struggles.

The candidate asked for referrals and advice from Reddit users. (Representational image created using AI.)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“3 YOE + IIM-K MBA, 250+ applications, still not a single callback. Anyone hiring?” an individual wrote, adding, “Background: Engineer, worked 3 years in data analytics, then an MBA at IIM Kozhikode which I just finished. I don’t like my current company (Genman). So I've been throwing everything at the wall, that is, cold emailing recruiters and hiring managers, applying through LinkedIn, Naukri, iimjobs, you name it.”

Also Read: ‘Deducting pay during hospitalisation feels unreasonable’: IIM alum slams Delhi-NCR firm

The candidate posted that they have already sent over 250 applications, but without any positive results. “Mostly straight up rejected, and for a good chunk of them I just... never hear back. Not one callback in all this.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In the rest of the post, the candidate talked about their experience, the field in which they are seeking a job, and advice on how to get a job. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the rest of the post, the candidate talked about their experience, the field in which they are seeking a job, and advice on how to get a job. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

What did social media say?

An individual posted, “Welcome to the club, 8+ yoe, T1 MBA, currently in strategy, been looking out for more than a year, no luck in switching. I offered to take a pay cut too, but still nope, the market is harsh. MBA has become that kind of degree, where it's hard to stand out in the crowd in a non tech role. Only connections matter.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Another added, “Market is really tough now. This will be worsened by GPT6 and further developments.” A third expressed, “Bring it in batchmate. This job market is crazy.”

Also Read: ‘If you wear denims, they grill you’: IIM alum details bizarre rules at Noida firm

A fourth wrote, “It's a tough market. What gets shortlists these days: Depth of experience in a similar field/ industry as the role you're applying to. I understand that you've recently graduated, so this may not be your route. Warm connects/ referrals from alumni. I don't see shortlists happening in high aspiration companies otherwise. Tier down in type/ stage of companies. Consulting/ Product is contracting and it is going to be tough to break into. Expand to EIR/ Founders Office kind of roles in Ser A/B companies if you want to get out. Would be a decent mix of Strat and Execution. All the best!” The OP responded, “Thanks for the guidance!”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)