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IIT graduate with NYU master's says his value in matrimony market is ‘near zero’ for this reason

An IIT graduate with a master’s from NYU shares why his marriage prospects appear weak despite strong academics.

Updated on: Jun 15, 2026 01:29 PM IST
By Vaishali Kapila
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An IIT graduate working in New York has sparked a discussion online after joking that his impressive academic and professional achievements still do not make him a top choice in the matrimony market back home.

IIT and NYU educated professional reflects on modern matrimony. (Representational Image)
IIT and NYU educated professional reflects on modern matrimony. (Representational Image)

The post, shared on X by Akash Sampurnanand Pandey, highlighted what he sees as a long standing mindset in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, where government jobs and civil services positions are often considered the gold standard when it comes to marriage prospects.

(Also Read: ‘Nothing is easy, but everything is possible’: Air India cleaner's dream job story wins hearts)

‘Crack IIT. Become a Collector’

In his post, Pandey reflected on the expectations many children grow up with in UP and Bihar households.

"If you are even remotely smart in a UP or Bihar household, you are told two things growing up: crack IIT and become a Collector," he wrote.

Despite these credentials, he jokingly claimed that his standing in the matrimony market remains low.

"Clearly, my value in the matrimony market in UP is near zero because not only did I not become an IAS officer, I could not get any government job," he wrote.

Take a look:

Social media weighs in

Many users agreed that government jobs continue to hold significant value in the matrimony market, particularly in some parts of northern India.

One user wrote, "Things have changed, but government jobs are still highly valued because people know such opportunities are limited."

Another commented, "Salary and all is good, but if you are not in a position of power, it is considered less valuable by many people."

Others disagreed with Pandey's assessment. "Not true. IIT grooms are high value assets in the matrimony market," one user argued.

Some users felt the discussion was less about income and more about social perception. "Pandey ji, you've made it in life. It doesn't matter what people think," one commenter wrote.

Another offered a humorous suggestion, saying, "Go to your ancestral home in a Range Rover and you'll see how much they value you."

(Also Read: Vinod Khosla slams ‘selfish’ Stanford students over Pichai protest, misses the point)

While people had different opinions, the post started a wider discussion about what success really means.

 
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