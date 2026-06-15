Vinod Khosla slams ‘selfish’ Stanford students over Pichai protest, misses the point

Indian-American billionaire Vinod Khosla has slammed Stanford students who staged a walkout during Sundar Pichai’s speech — mistakenly believing that they were protesting the advent of artificial intelligence and how it would impact jobs for fresh graduates. Vinod Khosla (L) spoke out in support of Sundar Pichai (R)

A section of Stanford’s graduating class did walk out during Pichai’s speech on June 14, but the reason was not AI. Instead, the students were protesting Google’s contract with the Israeli government.

Vinod Khosla slams Stanford students Vinod Khosla, founder of Khosla Ventures, took to the social media platform X to call out students who walked out during Stanford’s commencement ceremony. He claimed that AI would actually benefit humanity and called the protests against it short-sighted and selfish.

(Also read: Stanford students stage a walkout as Google CEO Sundar Pichai begins speech)

“The stupidity of these Stanford students to take the greatest opportunity for equality in humanity ever and to really free humanity and go walk out on Google and Sundar Pichai that's pioneered that,” Khosla wrote.

“Biased, idiotic, short-sighted and very selfish. Selfish because they ignored the bottom 3 billion people on this planet that could benefit from AI and they are worried about their misinformed selfish self-interest.”