IIT Kharagpur alum reveals 4 ways seniors help juniors: ‘best college experience ever’

An IIT Kharagpur alum took to LinkedIn to share a detailed post on the importance of seniors in dealing with the pressure of studies and college life. His post went viral and prompted many to tag their seniors to thank them for making their college experience enjoyable. An IIT Kharagpur alum posted this image while sharing a post on how seniors help juniors in college. (LinkedIn/Umesh Jakhar)

An economist turned coder Umesh Jakhar wrote, “IIT can be tough. But you're not alone! Seniors are basically older students who've been through it all”. He then explained four important points about how seniors help their juniors.

He mentioned that seniors act as “School Survival Guide”, “Job Guru”, “Big brother or sister”, and “Campus insiders” for their juniors.

Take a look at the detailed LinkedIn post here:

The LinkedIn post was shared four days ago. Since then, it has collected more than 130 reactions. The share has further accumulated various comments from people.

What did LinkedIn users say about this post?

“Networking with senior students and alumni networks is an excellent opportunity for the current students to find mentors, coaches and support. Because no one will understand their journey better than those who have already been there,” wrote a LinkedIn user.

“Thanks for keeping us informed and engaged,” expressed another.

“True words,” added a third.

While some shared thumb-up emoticons, others tagged their seniors or mentors to thank them for their guidance.

What are your thoughts on this post shared by an IIT Kharagpur alum? Do you agree with his points?