What is 'IIT's actual worth?' Reddit post sparks discussion among netizens

Numerous students across the country start preparing for the IIT entrance exam in high school. It is undoubtedly one of the most difficult exams for which aspirants prepare rigorously. However, is IIT worth it? A Reddit post asking the same question went viral on the platform, with many people responding to it. Snapshot of IIT Guwahati's main gate.

The post was shared on the platform by ‘FlyEnvironmental1807’. The person wrote, "In your opinion, what makes IIT the prestigious institution/most sought after? Is it because of their teaching methods, because only the toppers get in or any other reason? How does IIT fare compared to other foreign universities? I'm someone who didn't attempt JEE in 2010 because I knew I didn't have it in me. Went for AIEEE alone. This post is out of a sudden curiosity to understand IIT's actual worth now." (Also Read: Woman shares 5 points from her UPSC journey that made her realise her 'potential and versatility')

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared a while ago on Reddit. Since being posted, it has garnered numerous likes and comments. Many people took to the comments section of the post and expressed their reactions. (Also Read: IIT-Roorkee alum breaks down the 'real situation' of placements in 4 major points)

Here's what people had to say:

An individual wrote, "From an IIT myself. Is it worth it? Yes. Are the majority of the alumni doing what they are 'supposed' to do? No."

A second shared, "They are one of few best that India offers. I have seen the condition of colleges in India. Even if we talk about govt colleges, which are highly sought after, most are in pathetic condition. There has been a significant downfall in the infrastructure of NITs. Older NITs are reputed; newer IITs not only have the best companies visiting (which is crucial in cutthroat competition in India) but also have a great atmosphere for almost doing whatever a person likes to do. They are the only ones where people still take working hard for grades seriously. There were pre-2014 times when IIT fees hovered around 30k (excl Mess), making it highly affordable to the majority of the population. Sadly, it's more complicated now."

"Academic teaching, curriculum and rigour at IITs (and some other ones like IITH, BITS, IISc) are among the best in the world. But research quality is subpar. India lacks research funding and a strong local industry backdrop which encourages students to explore beyond academics," commented a third.

A fourth shared, "IITs are known for their campus placements and not research or engineering. The idea is to go there, get a job or go further to IIM and get a management job, then marry as early as possible, have kids and make the kids do the same."

"Academic teaching is among the best because we are selecting our best through JEE. Research quality is so so because the best we select move abroad for research more often than not. Unfortunately, our research programs are absolutely lacking in their capacity to attract students who are capable of getting admitted anywhere else," said a fifth.