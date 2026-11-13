IIT Kharagpur alumnus Siddartha Khastgir wins prestigious UK engineering prize for work on self-driving vehicle safety

An IIT Kharagpur alumnus has won the UK's Institution of Mechanical Engineers' highest annual honour for his contributions to making self-driving vehicles and emerging transport technologies safer. IIT Kharagpur alumnus Siddartha Khastgir was awarded the 2026 James Clayton Prize for his contributions to autonomous vehicle safety. (imeche.org)

Professor Siddartha Khastgir, Head of Safe Autonomy at the University of Warwick's Warwick Manufacturing Group (WMG), received the 2026 James Clayton Prize, according to an official announcement by the Institution of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE) on November 10.

The honour recognises his work in autonomous and electric transport, including developing international safety standards for emerging technologies.

Why was Khastgir honoured? According to IMechE, Khastgir was selected for his contributions to autonomous technologies across road, aviation and maritime transport.

His research focuses on ensuring that self-driving vehicles and artificial intelligence-enabled transport systems meet appropriate safety standards before being widely introduced.

He has served as lead technical author on six international standards, including ISO 22737, described by IMechE as the world's first international standard for self-driving vehicles.

The University of Warwick said he works with more than 100 partners worldwide and advises the UK Government on autonomous transport safety. His work also involves international regulatory organisations.

Reacting to the honour, Khastgir said: "The history of the award, and the achievements of its past winners, make this an overwhelming honour."

Professor Kerry Kirwan, Dean of WMG, said: "This award is a testament to Siddartha’s outstanding contribution to safe autonomy research."

Khastgir's journey from IIT Kharagpur According to an earlier University of Warwick report, Khastgir graduated from IIT Kharagpur in 2011 and subsequently pursued his PhD at Warwick, researching safety-testing methods for autonomous vehicles.

He had first joined Warwick as an intern in 2009.

In 2018, IIT Kharagpur recognised his achievements with its Young Alumni Achiever Award. He has also featured on Forbes' 30 Under 30 Europe list.

What is the James Clayton Prize? According to the Institution of Mechanical Engineers' official website, the James Clayton Prize was first presented in 1945 and is regarded as its most prestigious annual award.

It recognises exceptional contributions to mechanical engineering through research, invention, design and experimental work.

The prize is open to IMechE members worldwide, with nominations requiring independent supporting recommendations.

The award carries a prize of up to £10,000 and a certificate. Recipients are selected based on their engineering contributions, typically demonstrated through recent research or projects.