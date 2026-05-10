IIT Kharagpur celebrates Sundar Pichai’s TIME cover feature: ‘From our classrooms to global leadership’

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has been featured on the cover of TIME’s 100 Most Influential Companies of 2026 issue, prompting a proud reaction from his alma mater, IIT Kharagpur. The institute shared the magazine cover on its official X account and hailed Pichai’s journey from its classrooms to global technology leadership.

Sundar Pichai was featured on TIME’s 2026 cover, prompting IIT Kharagpur to praise his global leadership journey.(AFP)

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(Also read: 5 IIT graduates who climbed to the top in the United States)

In its post, IIT Kharagpur wrote, “From the classrooms of the IIT Kharagpur to the cover of TIME. Our distinguished alumnus Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and @Google, has been featured on the cover of TIME’s 100 Most Influential Companies of 2026 issue, recognising Alphabet’s transformative leadership in Artificial Intelligence, global technology innovation, and digital impact.”

The institute further praised Pichai’s leadership style and his contribution to the rapidly evolving technology landscape. “An alumnus of IIT Kharagpur, Shri Pichai continues to inspire millions worldwide through his visionary, calm, and future-focused leadership in shaping the AI era. His remarkable journey stands as a proud reflection of the Institute’s enduring legacy of innovation, excellence, and global leadership,” the post added.

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{{^usCountry}} Recognition for leadership in AI {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recognition for leadership in AI {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Pichai’s appearance on the TIME cover comes at a time when Alphabet and Google continue to play a major role in the global artificial intelligence race. Under his leadership, Google has expanded its focus on AI products, digital tools and technological innovation, strengthening its position as one of the world’s most influential companies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pichai’s appearance on the TIME cover comes at a time when Alphabet and Google continue to play a major role in the global artificial intelligence race. Under his leadership, Google has expanded its focus on AI products, digital tools and technological innovation, strengthening its position as one of the world’s most influential companies. {{/usCountry}}

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(Also read: ‘Such a humble man’: Sundar Pichai smiles and waves as crowd chants his name at AI summit)

Earlier honour from alma mater

In 2024, IIT Kharagpur honoured Sundar Pichai with an honorary doctorate. After receiving the recognition, Pichai shared a note expressing gratitude to his alma mater and reflected on how the institute helped shape his journey to Google.

“Last week I was grateful to receive an honorary doctorate from my alma mater IIT Kharagpur. My parents always hoped I would get my doctorate, I think an honorary one still counts,” Pichai wrote.

“The access to education and technology at IIT put me on a path to Google and helping more people access technology. IIT’s role in technology will only grow in importance with the AI revolution, and I will always be thankful for my time there,” he added.

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(Also read: Meet Dr Sundar Pichai. Google CEO, wife Anjali Pichai get top honours from IIT Kharagpur)

Pichai also shared pictures from the ceremony.

Take a look here at the post:

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He was awarded the Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa), while his wife, Anjali Pichai, received the Distinguished Alumnus Award at an event in San Francisco.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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