IIT Kharagpur celebrates Sundar Pichai’s TIME cover feature: ‘From our classrooms to global leadership’
IIT Kharagpur celebrated Sundar Pichai after he featured on TIME’s 2026 cover for leadership in AI and innovation.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai has been featured on the cover of TIME’s 100 Most Influential Companies of 2026 issue, prompting a proud reaction from his alma mater, IIT Kharagpur. The institute shared the magazine cover on its official X account and hailed Pichai’s journey from its classrooms to global technology leadership.
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In its post, IIT Kharagpur wrote, “From the classrooms of the IIT Kharagpur to the cover of TIME. Our distinguished alumnus Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and @Google, has been featured on the cover of TIME’s 100 Most Influential Companies of 2026 issue, recognising Alphabet’s transformative leadership in Artificial Intelligence, global technology innovation, and digital impact.”
The institute further praised Pichai’s leadership style and his contribution to the rapidly evolving technology landscape. “An alumnus of IIT Kharagpur, Shri Pichai continues to inspire millions worldwide through his visionary, calm, and future-focused leadership in shaping the AI era. His remarkable journey stands as a proud reflection of the Institute’s enduring legacy of innovation, excellence, and global leadership,” the post added.
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Pichai’s appearance on the TIME cover comes at a time when Alphabet and Google continue to play a major role in the global artificial intelligence race. Under his leadership, Google has expanded its focus on AI products, digital tools and technological innovation, strengthening its position as one of the world’s most influential companies.{{/usCountry}}
Pichai’s appearance on the TIME cover comes at a time when Alphabet and Google continue to play a major role in the global artificial intelligence race. Under his leadership, Google has expanded its focus on AI products, digital tools and technological innovation, strengthening its position as one of the world’s most influential companies.{{/usCountry}}
(Also read: ‘Such a humble man’: Sundar Pichai smiles and waves as crowd chants his name at AI summit)
Earlier honour from alma mater
In 2024, IIT Kharagpur honoured Sundar Pichai with an honorary doctorate. After receiving the recognition, Pichai shared a note expressing gratitude to his alma mater and reflected on how the institute helped shape his journey to Google.
“Last week I was grateful to receive an honorary doctorate from my alma mater IIT Kharagpur. My parents always hoped I would get my doctorate, I think an honorary one still counts,” Pichai wrote.
“The access to education and technology at IIT put me on a path to Google and helping more people access technology. IIT’s role in technology will only grow in importance with the AI revolution, and I will always be thankful for my time there,” he added.
(Also read: Meet Dr Sundar Pichai. Google CEO, wife Anjali Pichai get top honours from IIT Kharagpur)
Pichai also shared pictures from the ceremony.
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He was awarded the Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa), while his wife, Anjali Pichai, received the Distinguished Alumnus Award at an event in San Francisco.