IIT-Roorkee graduate surprises father with UPSC result during office lunch break. Viral video has 18 million views

Kshitij Gurbhele, an IIT-Roorkee graduate who cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams, surprised his father at his office, in a heartwarming moment that has been captured on camera. UPSC result 2023: Kshitij Gurbhele got a rank of 441(Instagram/kshitijgurbhele_)

The young man cracked the highly competitive civil services exam (CSE) with an all-India rank of 441.

A viral video shows Gurbhele walking into his father's office when the latter was having lunch with his colleagues. The father looks up and asks him what the matter was.

"Koi padadhikari aata hai to uthna chahiye hai na?(When a senior officer visits, one must stand up, right?)" Gurbhele jokes.

The ecstatic father gets up and gives his son a tight hug and kisses. His colleagues cheer in excitement and gather around the father-son duo.

"This is how delivered UPSC CSE 2023 result to my father who was casually having lunch with his colleagues at his office. Took two years of hard work for this very special moment. Forever grateful to Mummy, Papa and Didi for being the only constant in this journey," Kshitij Gurbhele wrote on Instagram.

The video has garnered over 18 million views.

Watch the video here:

Aditya Srivastava, an alumnus of IIT-Kanpur, topped the UPSC Civil Services 2023 exam. Srivastava and Animesh Pradhan scored the first and second ranks respectively, followed by Donuru Ananya Reddy in the third spot.

In the last couple of days, extraordinary stories have emerged of UPSC aspirants from humble beginnings clearing the exam.

The Civil Services Examination conducted by the UPSC is one of the most challenging competitive examinations in India, with a rigorous process spanning around one year and requiring extensive preparation. The exam recruits candidates for higher Civil Services of the Government of India, including the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, and Indian Police Service.