Illia Yefimchyk dubbed as ‘world’s most monstrous bodybuilder’ dies at 36

Illia 'Golem' Yefimchyk, who was often called the “world’s most monstrous bodybuilder”, died at the age of 36, reportedly after suffering a heart attack. He was taken to hospital on September 6 after his heart attack, where he went into a coma. Reportedly, he passed away a few days later, on September 11. Illia Yefimchyk was an iconic name for his social media followers. (Instagram/@whoisthebestbb)

“Wife performed chest compressions”

After his attack, his wife Anna performed chest compressions while waiting for the ambulance to come, reported DailyMail, citing local media. He was later flown to the hospital by a helicopter.

'I prayed all this time, hoping that Illia would recover,' Anna told Belarusian local media. “I spent every day by his side, hoping, and his heart started beating again for two days, but the doctor gave me the terrible news that his brain had died,” she added.

“I thank everyone for their condolences. It's very heartwarming to realise that I am not left alone in this world, and so many people have offered me help and support,” she stated after his death.

“The mutant”

Though he never participated in any professional events, the Belarusian bodybuilder had a loyal social media following. He regularly shared videos with his fans that showed him pushing the boundaries of human capability. Eventually, he also got the nickname “The Mutant.”

It was once reported that he ate seven times a day and consumed over 16,500 calories to maintain his physique—this included 2.5 kilograms of steak and 108 pieces of sushi.

He weighed 340 lbs and was 6ft 1 inch tall. According to the outlet, his chest measured 61 inches and his biceps 25 inches.

“Pages of history”

Reportedly, he weighed just 70 kg at school and couldn’t do push-ups. However, later in life, he was inspired by Arnold Swazinecker and Sylvester Stallone and decided to work on his physical development.

“My transformation is a result of years of hard training and discipline, paired with an understanding of exercise physiology and nutrition,” he once said, adding, “My mission is to instil a work ethic in people so they can overcome and surmount their fears while acting confidently towards the betterment of themselves and those around them.”

He lived in the Czech Republic, Dubai and the US.