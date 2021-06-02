Image of butterfly perched on table sipping water surprises people. Here’s why

An image of a butterfly perched on a wooden table has left people surprised. Wondering why? The beautiful life-like insect is not real but made of wood. Not just the insect, the water droplets on the table are also the artist’s creations.

Shared by artist Toru Fukuda on Facebook, the picture may make you gasp in wonder. In a post, he also shared other pictures which show the wooden table with just the carved ‘water droplets’.

A few other posts, shared earlier, also document the creation of the artwork by Fukuda. Just like these posts which show the artist creating the butterfly.

The posts received similar reactions from people as they praised the artist for the wonderful creation. Just like this individual whose comment, when loosely translated from Japanese, reads, “That’s amazing.” “Absolutely stunning. Incredibly beautiful work,” shared another.

What are your thoughts on this creation?

