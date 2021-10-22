Image of first FIR filed by Delhi Police in 1861 goes viral again

An image showcasing a First Information Report (FIR) filed by Delhi Police in 1861 has gone viral again. It is the first ever FIR that was filed by them. Shared on Twitter, the post has now left people in awe. There is a possibility that the share will intrigue you too.

Yashovardhan Azad, Chairman of a think tank and strategic consultancy DeepStrat, shared the image on the micro-blogging site. The image was originally posted on the official Twitter handle of Delhi Police back in 2017.

“#ThrowbackThursday with some of the rare moments in the history of @DelhiPolice. #tbt #KhaasHaiItihaas,” Delhi Police posted years ago while sharing the image.

“1861 record of first FIR filed by Delhi police. A priceless piece and a treasured information,” Azad wrote. He also tagged Commissioner of Police, Delhi in his post.

The image features a picture of the FIR along with the text “The FIRST FIR filed by Delhi Police was for theft of utensils and a hukka date 18.10.1861.”

Take a look at the image:

The post, since being shared, has gathered different comments. “Indeed priceless,” wrote a Twitter user. “Woah,” posted another. “So precious. Thanks for sharing,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the post?

