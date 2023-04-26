In a first, Mattel introduces Barbie with down syndrome to increase inclusivity

A Barbie doll has been a big part of many people's childhood. Whether it was the classic Barbie doll dressed in a pink outfit or an Indian version of it in a saree, several people have memories of playing with these dolls. And even till this day, Barbie stays relevant for a lot of kids. Now, to make their line more inclusive, toy company Mattel revealed its first Barbie doll representing a person with Down syndrome. Mattel introduces Barbie with down syndrome.(Instagram/@barbie)

Mattel collaborated with the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) to create the Barbie and “ensure the doll accurately represents a person with Down syndrome,” the company told AP.

According to Mattel, the NDSS provided design input for the new Barbie's features. The Barbie's dress and accessories not only represent some physical traits of a person with down syndrome but also have unique significance.

Barbie's official Instagram page shared that their new Barbie is "Dressed in the colors and symbols of the community, she wears matching ankle foot orthotics, and a three-chevron necklace representing the three copies of the 21st chromosome that result in the characteristics associated with Down syndrome – and represents “the lucky few” who have someone with Down syndrome in their life.

“This means so much for our community, who for the first time, can play with a Barbie doll that looks like them," NDSS President and CEO Kandi Pickard said in a statement to AP. “This Barbie serves as a reminder that we should never underestimate the power of representation.” Barbie's Instagram page also shared a video of their new doll.

Watch the video below:

This video was shared just a few hours back. Since being posted, it has been liked over 12,000 times. Many people also commented on the video and were in awe of the new doll.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, “I love this so much! It’s an emotional and victorious moment for us families seeing our DS loved ones being included in the @barbie family! Thank you!!” Another shared, “How beautiful! I have a goddaughter who has Down syndrome and I already want to buy it. where do I find it to buy here in the usa in Florida?” “So well deserved and a beautiful doll,” posted a third.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Down syndrome is the “most common chromosomal condition” diagnosed in the U.S. today. About 6,000 babies are born across the country each year with Down syndrome, the CDC said.

Barbie's new doll representing a person with Down syndrome is part of Mattel's 2023 Fashionistas line, which is aimed at increasing diversity and inclusivity. Previous dolls that have been introduced to the Fashionistas line include a Ken doll with a prosthetic leg, a Barbie with hearing aids and dolls with a skin condition called vitiligo.

“We are proud to introduce a Barbie doll with Down syndrome to better reflect the world around us and further our commitment to celebrating inclusion through play,” Lisa McKnight, executive vice president and global head of Barbie and Dolls at Mattel, said in a statement.