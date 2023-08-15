Incredible video of humpback whale ‘tale sailing’ in the ocean: Watch

Australian social media influencer Brodie Moss recently captured an incredible moment that he encountered in the middle of the ocean. The fascinating video shows a humpback whale doing ‘tail sailing’.

Humpback whale doing ‘tail sailing’.(YouTube/YBS Youngbloods)

“Whale vs transparent kayak,” reads the caption of the video shared on the YouTube channel YBS Youngbloods.

The description of the video informs viewers about the rare behaviour of whales captured on camera. It reads, “I believe this is called ‘tail sailing’ and it’s really rare for humpback whales to do, rarely been captured on film and no one really knows why they do it? Hopefully this footage helps understand it a little better.”

In the video, Moss is kayaking in a transparent vessel when he suddenly spots a massive tail of a humpback whale sticking straight out of the ocean’s surface. He becomes so intrigued that he even puts his camera underwater to capture the moment when a calf gently rests its head near the adult whale’s chest, most likely its mother.

“My heart is beating so fast. I think that’s a whale tail. It’s just come up and stuck its tail up, and it’s not going anywhere. I don’t even know what to say,” Moss says in the video.

Watch the video of the whale doing ‘tail sailing’ here:

The video was uploaded on August 13 on YouTube. It has since accumulated over 4.1 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even shared their thoughts after watching the video in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to this video of a whale exhibiting rare behaviour:

“Can we all agree that raw nature is marvellous? Just a perfect experience to have, I envy you!” posted a YouTube user.

Another commented, “I love how you caught the whales communicating. Proves life is wonderful and nature has its own nature. Beautiful.”

“We can see whale’s tail sailing from our house quite often, but to see this so close up and on camera underwater was just something else! Keep spreading the love, Brody!” shared a third.

A fourth expressed, “Wow, that was insane, I was a bit scared something was wrong. But knowing it’s something they do is heartwarming.”

“When you put the GoPro underwater, we could hear those whales talking to each other. That made me silent for a second, magical moment, amazing you got to capture it for us!” wrote a fifth.

What is ‘tail sailing’?

“It could be resting, it could nurse its calf and cool off when its hot, all at the same time. It’s not one particular advantage or function, but a combination of all three,” Ed Lyman, resource protection specialist for the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, told The Huffington Post.

