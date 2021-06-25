Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Incredible video of this colourful snake will leave you amazed. Watch

“MyLove’s iridescence just never gets old,” reads the caption shared with the video of the colourful snake.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 10:03 AM IST
The image shows a beautiful snake named MyLove.(Instagram/@thereptilezoo)

Nature is filled with beautiful creatures which never fail to mesmerise humans. A video, which is now being widely shared by many, captures such a magnificent creature of nature – a rainbow snake. The clip shows a snake named MyLove. What makes the video mesmerising to watch is the light bouncing off the reptile's Iridescent scales.

“MyLove’s iridescence just never gets old,” reads the caption shared with the video. The clip is posted on Instagram by The Reptile Zoo. There is a possibility that the video will leave you absolutely amazed.

Take a look at the video shared on Instagram:

Since being posted a few days ago, the video has gathered nearly 7,600 likes – and tons of comments. Most wrote how the video has left them mesmerised.

“Beautiful colours,” wrote an Instagram user. “So stunning,” shared another. Many shared heart emoticons to express their reactions.

This, however, is not the only post about MyLove shared by the zoo. “Here’s a little appreciation post for one of the prettiest snakes in the zoo. Not only is she beautiful but she’s an absolute sweetheart there’s a reason we named her MyLove,” reads a post that was shared along with this picture.

What are your thoughts on the video?

