IND vs NZ WTC final: Virat Kohli posts pics of team India, they're going viral

Virat Kohli-led team India is ready to take on New Zealand in the much-awaited World Test Championship (WTC) 2021 final. The marquee game will take place at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton from June 18. Ahead of the game, the team’s caption, Virat Kohli took to Instagram to share two pictures of the entire team.

Viral Kohli shared the images with the Indian flag emoticon. His post, since being shared a little less than an hour ago, has already gone all kinds of viral. The post has gathered over 1.3 million likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

Take a look at the post shared by Virat Kohli:

While many shared fire emojis to express their reactions, some showcased their responses with heart emoticons. Netizens also wished best of luck to the team for the upcoming game. Some confidently wrote that India will emerge as the winner of WTC.

With Virat Kohli leading the team, the position of the vice-captain is held by Ajinkya Rahane. Just two days ago, ICC also shared a tweet about the 15-member squad for the WTC 2021 final.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Virat Kohli?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON