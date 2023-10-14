Arijit Singh’s ‘Ganguly-style’ celebration after Babar Azam’s dismissal goes viral

India vs Pakistan World Cup match is in its second innings with a strong start from India. The Men in Blue need to make 192 runs in 50 overs to continue its winning streak against Pakistan in the World Cup matches. While fans are eager to watch a thrilling batting display by Team India, a few moments from the first innings of the match are also circulating on social media. A perfect example is Arijit Singh celebrating Babar Azam's dismissal while watching the match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. His enthusiastic reaction to the wicket has left Indian fans amused. Some were reminded of the controversial moment when Saurav Ganguly waved his shirt at the Lord’s Cricket Ground.

Arijit Singh waving a shirt after Babar Azam’s dismissal. (Screengrab)

“Arijit Singh enjoyed that wicket,” wrote an X user and shared a video. The clip shows the singer waving a jersey while watching the match from the stands.

Take a look at this video of Arijit Singh:

The video was posted just a little over an hour ago. Since then, it has collected close to 2.7 lakh views and counting. The share has also accumulated more than 7,100 likes. While some shared how they could relate to Arijit Singh’s style of celebrating, a few were reminded of Sourav Ganguly. The former India captain and ex-BCCI president took off his jersey and waved it while standing on the balcony of the Lord's Cricket Ground during a 2002 match against England.

How did X users react to Arjit Singh’s celebration?

“True cricket fan came out,” wrote an X user. “Reminds me of Dada,” added another, referring to Sourav Ganguly who is fondly called by that name. “Look at the craze man,” expressed a third. “Never seen Arijit like this,” commented a fourth. “He is from Ganguly’s state,” added a fifth.

